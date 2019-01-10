Sana Packaging, a provider of packaging solutions for the cannabis industry, is set to introduce new product line of cannabis packaging made from reclaimed ocean plastic.

Sana Packaging has collaborated with Oceanworks on the new product line, which is said to be made from 100% plant-based and chemical-free hemp plastic. It will be available from spring this year.

Oceanworks works with collection and processing agents across the globe to deliver trusted sources of ocean plastic materials to consumers, enabling to enhance their purchasing power.

Sana Packaging co-founder and CEO Ron Basak-Smith said: “We’re extremely excited about working with Oceanworks.

“This is an incredible opportunity to help clean our oceans and protect some of our planet’s most fragile ecosystems. While hemp bioplastics will remain our core focus, ocean plastic is a problem we have to address.”

Sana Packaging is engaged in the designing and development of sustainable and compliant packaging solutions for the cannabis industry.

The company offers a range of wholesale and custom packaging solutions using hemp and other 100% plant-based materials.

Sana will reuse and repurpose hemp and other natural materials to produce sensible and sustainable solutions.

The firm’s products include containers, tubes and hemp paperboard packaging solutions, are ASTM child-resistant certified and odor resistant.

It also provides a range of custom branding and compliance labeling solutions for its products.

Established in 2016, Oceanworks intends to enhance the removal of ocean plastic, as part of its long-term goal to create plastic-free ocean.

Oceanworks marketplace was formed to link the business community with verified sources of ocean plastic material collected across the globe.

The marketplace features collectors, processors, manufacturers, brands and other stakeholders, who agreed to maintain sourcing standards and use the OceansMade mark to present product origin and authenticity.

In addition, the marketplace members are engaged in the removal of two million tons of ocean plastic and turn this material into sustainable products.