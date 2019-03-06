Sana Packaging, a provider of packaging solutions for the cannabis industry, has introduced new line of reclaimed ocean plastic cannabis packaging.

US-based Sana Packaging has collaborated with Oceanworks to launch new line of 100% reclaimed ocean plastic cannabis packaging and recently delivered first orders to customers across North America.

Oceanworks collaborates with collection and processing agents across the globe to deliver trusted sources of ocean plastic materials to consumers.

The new product line has been developed by using 100% plant-based and chemical-free hemp plastic.

Sana Packaging said that six of the 10 states with recreational cannabis are coastal states, including Michigan.

Sana Packaging co-founder and CEO Ron Basak-Smith said: “With the help of our customers, our first run of reclaimed ocean plastic cannabis packaging removed four tons (8,000 pounds) of plastic waste from our oceans.

“We’re excited to see how much plastic waste we can continue to remove from our oceans moving forward. And of course, none of this would be possible without the folks over at Oceanworks.”

Sana Packaging is involved in the designing and development of sustainable and compliant packaging solutions for the cannabis industry.

The firm provides a range of wholesale and custom packaging solutions using hemp and other 100% plant-based materials.

Sana produces packaging products such as containers, tubes and hemp paperboard packaging solutions.

Sana container can be used for flower, concentrates, vaporizer cartridges, and edible, while tube is suitable for pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, and vaporizer pens. Hemp paperboard packaging can be used for edibles, concentrates and vape pens.

Oceanworks, which was established in 2016, intends to enhance the removal of ocean plastic, as part of its long-term goal to create plastic-free ocean. All of the firms products are ASTM child-resistant certified and odor resistant.

Oceanworks Marketplace was formed to connect the business community with verified sources of ocean plastic material collected across the world.

The marketplace includes collectors, processors, manufacturers, brands and other stakeholders, who pledged to maintain sourcing standards and use the OceansMade mark to present product origin and authenticity.