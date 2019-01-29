Samsung Electronics has unveiled plans to replace plastic packaging with sustainable materials in a bid to address society’s environmental issues like resource depletion and plastic wastes.

Samsung intends to implement various measures from this year to replace plastic packaging materials with paper and other environmentally sustainable materials.

During the first half of this year, Samsung will replace currently used packaging for its products and accessories ranging from mobile phones and tablets to home appliances with environmentally sustainable materials such as recycled/bio-based plastics and paper.

The company has created a task force to overhaul product packaging, and it will focus on design and development, purchasing, marketing and quality control for advanced packaging ideas.

Samsung will replace the plastic used for holder trays with pulp molds and bags wrapping accessories with eco-friendly materials for mobile phone, tablet and wearable products.

The company will also revamp the phone charger design by replacing the glossy exterior with a matte finish, enabling to eliminate plastic protection films and reduce the use of plastics.

Samsung will also replace plastic bags with bags containing recycled materials and bioplastics to protect the surface of home appliances such as TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines and other kitchen appliances.

Samsung noted that these bags will made from plastic wastes and non-fossil fuel materials such as starch or sugar cane.

With reference to paper, Samsung intends to use only fiber materials certified by global environmental organizations such as the Forest Stewardship Council, Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification Scheme and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative for packaging and manuals by 2020.

In addition, the firm plans to use 500 thousand tons of recycled plastics and collect 7.5 million tons of discarded products by 2030.

Samsung’s Global Customer Satisfaction Center head Gyeong-bin Jeon said: “Samsung Electronics is stepping up in addressing society’s environmental issues such as resource depletion and plastic wastes.

“We are committed to recycling resources and minimizing pollution coming from our products. We will adopt more environmentally sustainable materials even if it means an increase in cost.”