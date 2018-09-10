Sacmi has established a new packaging and chocolate division to promote the historical brands in the Italian chocolate and packaging industry.

The new packaging and chocolate division has been established by the combination of Carle & Montanari-OPM and CM-FIMA companies.

In 2002, Sacmi acquired Carle & Montanari, which included process and moulding, primary packaging, secondary packaging and wrapping units.

Sacmi packaging and chocolate CEO Giovanni Campolungo said: “The establishment of the Division and its clear subdivision according to type of business.

“provide answers, on the one hand, to our need to be present in a more widespread and structured way in each of the business areas, while on the other, to our wish to confirm SACMI Group’s strong commitment to this sector, allowing these companies, fully controlled by SACMI, to improve their position in the Global Network.”

Sacmi has aggregated these units to focus on developing advanced business solutions for the industry, as well as expand product portfolio.

Founded in 1907, Carle & Montanari operates process and moulding business unit, as well as the wrapping business unit. OPM will operate the primary and secondary packaging business unit.

The company has invested in buildings and machinery in 2018, as part of its efforts to enhance the development of new products and plant engineering solutions.

Campolungo further added: “The integration of business structures within the Group, each with its own specific expertise.

“allow the Packaging & Chocolate Division to fulfil the SACMI Global Network potential and seize all the opportunities offered by an industry that is currently in constant growth.”

Sacmi is a multinational group manufacturing machines and complete plants for the ceramics, packaging, food and automation industries.

The company’s packaging segment is comprised of beverage and, closures and containers divisions.

The packaging division is involved in the design and construction of machines and complete plants for bottling, labeling, packaging of drinks and liquid foods in plastic and glass containers, machines for PET preforms, plastic and metal caps and plastic containers.

Sacmi Group has more than 80 companies in 28 countries, production plants, distribution firms to serve its clients.