Sacmi Packaging&Chocolate is set to open a new confectionery wrapping hub at Castel San Pietro in Italy.

The company has developed new headquarters to serve as hub for group’s confectionery wrapping machine operations.

With around 60 employees and annual sales, the new facility is replacing Sacmi Packaging&Chocolate’s site in Ozzano Emilia.

Sacmi Packaging&Chocolate manager Giovanni Campolungo said: “Sacmi’s strategy in this business involves a far-reaching technology and facility investment plan.

“The decision to base operations in Castel San Pietro stems from the area’s extensive primary packaging and wrapping technology know-how”.

With a space of more than 8,000m², the new facility includes workshop and an administration/services area, as well as group’s wrapping division operations.

The new facility will also serve as the firm’s research and development hub for new technological solutions ranging from hermetic wrapping systems to new on-machine electronic devices based on 4.0 standards.

Sacmi president Paolo Mongardi said: “Tight teamwork with institutions, especially the local council, played a crucial role, with the Castel San Pietro public admin being particularly appreciative of the opportunities this new headquarters will offer the local economy.”

In September this year, Sacmi announced that it established a new packaging and chocolate division to promote the historical brands in the Italian chocolate and packaging industry.

The new packaging and chocolate division has been established by the combination of Carle & Montanari-OPM and CM-FIMA companies.

Sacmi has aggregated these units to focus on developing advanced business solutions for the industry, as well as expand product portfolio.

Sacmi’s packaging division is engaged in the design and construction of machines and complete plants for bottling, labeling, packaging of drinks and liquid foods in plastic and glass containers, machines for PET preforms, plastic and metal caps and plastic containers.

Sacmi Group has over 80 companies in 28 countries, production plants, distribution firms to serve its clients.