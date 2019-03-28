Evroflex, one of the largest and leading label printers in Russia, installed their sixth multi-substrate MPS EF 520 printing press.

Launched to work in tandem with a previously installed MPS press in a similar configuration, their new 13-colour press increases overall production capacity and significantly reduces time to produce even the most complex labels for demanding customers.

In autumn of 2018 specialists from Ogard company, the MPS Systems representative in Russia, successfully installed a sixth MPS EF 520 flexo printing press equipped with 13 printing units at Evroflex in Voronezh, Russia.

Evroflex’s first MPS machine purchased in 2005 was an EF 340. In subsequent years three additional presses were purchased in various configurations, and in 2011 Evroflex installed their fifth MPS press; an EF 520 press with 14 stations. Following the installation of their latest MPS EF 520 machine, Evroflex has expanded label production capacity through interchangeability of their two EF 520 presses.

Founded in 2001, Evroflex has secured a leading position in the production of high-quality self-adhesive labels for premium spirits, wines, beverages, food, cosmetic and chemical brands. The printing house implements international quality standards and actively applies innovative solutions for label printing and embellishments, including its own unique know-hows.

The multi-substrate MPS EF 520 printing press installed at Evroflex is equipped with the latest MPS innovations to quickly and efficiently print labels and change jobs. Their 13-station press includes Automated Print Control (APC) to automatically set up the printing mode (anilox to plate, plate to substrate).

Various finishing units are also on the press, including screen printing, lamination, cold foiling and die-cutting stations as well as the automatic non-stop rewinding system with automatic core gluing and unloading of finished rolls. In addition, the Job Memory feature saves all the job parameters to quickly restore and save time when setting up similar jobs.

