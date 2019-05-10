R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a provider of multichannel marketing and business communications solutions, has expanded its broad-range label manufacturing platform by adding a new linerless press from ETI Converting Equipment.

The 26-inch new linerless press installed recently was developed and manufactured by ETI Converting Equipment.

RRD said that the new equipment will allow the company to expand its linerless production capacity to offer its customers with an advanced solution that enhances productivity and improves profitability through operational effectiveness.

In addition to linerless, RRD also delivers labels across a broad range of other product types, including case and shipping, industrial/durable, integrated form/labels, healthcare, pharma/med-device, and prime labels.

RRD claims that its extensive range of labels capabilities combined with expertise and in-house lab testing facilities may results in cost-effective solutions for clients looking to improve efficiency, maintain regulatory standards and compliance, and improve engagement with customers.

RRD Labels & Forms president Bruce Hanson said: “We are committed to providing end-to-end labels solutions that help our clients connect with their customers.

“Doing so means providing a variety of innovative solutions that we can either scale or tailor to meet the strictest of specifications while helping our clients present their brand with quality and consistency.

“This additional linerless press – which will be installed later this year – allows us to continue to provide an industry leading product we have continued to perfect over the many years we have delivered high quality products to our clients.”

In December 2018, RRD has added two new HP Indigo 6900 Digital Presses in Visalia, California and Wilson, North Carolina to expand its existing digital asset production capabilities.

The company said that the two new HP Indigo 6900 Digital Presses complement its digital assets for label production that are in use in the Midwest and create a national network of presses to enables greater flexibility in service and delivery.

The two HP Indigo 6900 digital presses will help RRD to transition its traditional short-run flexo work to better utilize capacity while maximizing up-time on medium to long-run assets.