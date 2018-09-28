RPC Zeller Plastik Germany, part of the RPC Bramlage division, is supplying new closure solutions to KMS Hair start.style.finish professional range.

The company is supplying new closure solutions to underline the global style of the new style-prepping shampoos, conditioners and treatments.

RPC Zeller Plastik Lenhausen is producing a customised disktop closure for a soft touch bottle for shampoo and conditioner, and RPC Zeller Plastik Zell is supplying a standard hinged tube closure for laminate tubes for conditioner and styling crème.

In order to fully satisfy its customer’s needs, RPC Zeller Plastik Germany’s R&D team worked closely with its counterparts at KMS Hair’s parent company Kao Germany in the development in particular of the tailor-made disktop solution, at the same time ensuring that both caps achieved the required customised colour in line with the new-look packs.

The injection-moulded closures combine a high-quality appearance with the user convenience of easy and accurate dosing to complement the premium image of the KMS brand.

Kao Europe Research Laboratories packaging development manager Andrè Espenhain said: “We are delighted with RPC Zeller Plastik Germany’s contribution to this important project.

“The new closures provide the perfect blend of good looks and functionality.”

Source: Company Press Release