The many environmental benefits of plastics will be showcased on the RPC Group stand at Packaging Innovations Birmingham where the company will highlight the material’s valuable role in the circular economy and its own initiatives in this area.

As well as a leading supplier of innovative packaging solutions, RPC is one of the UK’s major recyclers of both rigid and flexible plastic. Practical examples of how this valuable material can be utilised will be demonstrated, with a decking area on the stand manufactured out of RPC’s own Plaswood plastic lumber and large recycling collection bins produced from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

The range of packs on display for a wide variety of end-markets will also underline how sustainability is a critical part of the design and manufacturing process, including the use of RPC’s own unique grading system that provides an easy visual guide to the sustainability credentials of each new pack it creates.

At the same time the packs will showcase plastics’ ability to deliver the aesthetics and functionality that are equally important to deliver brand image and differentiation in competitive markets.

Award-winning packs on display include the 750ml slimline wine bottle, invented by Garçon Wines and developed and manufactured by RPC M&H Plastics, that is produced in 100% recycled PET and fully recyclable, and designed to fit through a standard size letterbox; and the RPC Bramlage Division’s DEFI 3 system that enables creams and lotions to remain sterile after opening, allowing the development of products without preservatives.

RPC bpi protec will show its newly-launched X-EnviroShrink collation shrink film which contains 30% post-consumer recyclate and is 100% recyclable itself.

Food packs from across the group, including the RPC Bebo and RPC Superfos divisions, will highlight plastic packaging’s major role in minimising food waste through features such as barrier protection, resealability and portion control.

Among RPC’s wide range of packs for non-food markets such as garden, paint and DIY, and industrial and chemical products, RPC Superfos will show examples of pails made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. From RPC Promens, its newly-launched 20 and 25 litre PET containers, UN Packing Group II, SG 1.7 (20 litre) and SG 1.8 (25 litre) approved, are around 50% lighter than other large plastic containers and have been designed to provide maximum pallet utilisation, offering improved transportation efficiencies that deliver a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

