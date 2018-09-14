RPC Kutenholz, a subsidiary of plastic packaging firm RPC Group, has worked with French brand Teisseire to develop new bottle for its syrup range.

The new bottle is provided with Teisseire’s classic metallic green color complemented by a white label.

The syrup range, which is for foodservice professionals, has been packaged in one litre blow moulded polypropylene bottle.

To enhance the presence at the retailer’s shelf, the bottle has been integrated with embossed lettering.

Teisseire’s bottle design is said to offer easy handling in a bar or restaurant and measuring enables to dispense accurate amount of syrup each time.

French brand’s syrup is available in different flavors such as kiwi, raspberry, mango, peach, passion fruit, strawberry and coconut.

RPC Kutenholz key account manager Björn Müller said: “This project was delivered quickly and efficiently and demonstrates the strong working partnership that we have established with Teisseire.”

In November 2017, RPC Kutenholz provided new packs for German producer Neudorff’s new bio vitality treatment range.

The Neudorff’s bio vitality treatment is intended for use on roses, orchids, fruit and vegetables, herbs, box and ivy, and conifers.

Blow moulded in HDPE, the 300ml bottle and the 500ml trigger spray are designed to offer a modern and practical design while creating an effective on-shelf presence.

Operating under RPC M&H division, RPC Kutenholz produces various products such as Eurosqueeze bottles, Thermic ultra jar and All-Rounder bottle.

RPC Kutenholz’ manufacturing capabilities include extrusion blow moulding (EBM), co-extrusion (Co-Ex), in-mould labelling (IML) and PP/EVOH/PP multilayer.

Established in 1991, RPC Group designs and produces plastic products for packaging and non-packaging applications.

In August this year, RPC Group’s another subsidiary RPC bpi Recycled Products acquired UK-based rigid plastic recycling firm PLASgran for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1999 and based in Wimblington of Cambridgeshire, PLASgran is specialized in waste and scrap plastic recycling.

PLASgran recycles packaging waste, including caps and closures, caps with inserts, containers, bottle scrap, woven bulk bags, and PS / PP plant pots and trays.