RPC Superfos said its advanced in-mould labeling has played a crucial role in the relaunch of various high-quality paints and primers from Bosnia and Herzegovina paint company BAUklar.

The injection moulded SuperOval pail feature close-up drawings of tigers with striking details and appeal that form the essential visual communication of the pack. In-Mould Labelling (IML) makes it possible to reproduce even the finest details of the tiger design, so that end-users can almost feel that they can touch the whiskers.

The choice of the tiger as the paint brand’s symbol is highly appropriate, as Adnan Mehinović, director of BAUklar explains:

“The tiger is a symbol of strength and courage so it conveys the quality of our paint products as well as our corporate values. The objective was to create a packaging solution with a high impact artwork design so that our products on-shelf could obtain the maximum share of customer attention. We are pleased to state that is exactly what we have achieved.”

Sales are developing according to plan and BAUklar is reaching the desired sales targets.

“Since the relaunch, we have received a lot of feedback and people are talking about our pails. It is very good because, as we all know, brand recognition has an impact on sales,” continues Adnan Mehinović.

“We are highly satisfied with the final result of all the variations of pails. They look absolutely stunning and even the finest details are clearly reproduced. Plus, we are pleased with the packaging solution in itself; the pails are both robust and flexible, which means they are without scratch marks even after fork lift transportation.”

Source: Company Press Release