RPC Promens, a unit of RPC Group, has launched its Varibox intermediate bulk container (IBC) in the UK and Ireland markets.

The container, which is ideal for the safe and cost-effective handling of hazardous chemicals, is roto molded in polyethylene and features an inner container enclosed within a strong outer cover.

In order to meet the specific needs of customers in the UK and Irish markets, the standard two-way secured entry pallet has been improved with a four-way secured entry version.

Featuring special discharge valve for easy dispensing of product, the Varibox IBC allows greater flexibility in the movement of the container by a forklift or pallet jack, RPC said.

The firm noted: “Equally important, the internal container can be reused for up to five years, providing a cost-effective means of transporting and storing chemicals while delivering an improved carbon footprint.”

Designed for transportation and storage of chemicals and food products, the Varibox IBC offers strength and sturdiness required to ensure maximum product protection throughout the logistics chain.

Additionally, the container’s integrated vents automatically open for safe dispensing and a pressure release system is made available for products that cause a product build-up.

Available in a choice of colors with option to incorporate company logos for effective branding, the Varibox features easy-to-clean design to prevent product contamination.

The product also has large recessed label areas and a built-in RFID tag to enable tracking of the container at every stage of its journey.

Earlier this year, RPC Promens has introduced new 20-litre and 25-litre PET containers for use in a range of industrial applications.

Already validated in mainland Europe, the containers are now launched into the UK market following significant investment by RPC Promens at its Deeside facility.

The new PET containers, which combine effective product protection with sustainability benefits, serve as an enhanced handling solution for a wide variety of industrial products.

With 29 operations in Europe and Canada, RPC Promens provides packaging solutions for pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemicals, as well as components for electronics and automotive.