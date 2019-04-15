RPC Promens will exhibit for the first time at CHEMUK expo, the NEW annual event for the UK’s chemical industry.

Located in Harrogate, a central position for North, South, East & West industry wide attendance, with easy motorway access.

With over 170 chemical supply chain exhibitors and 70 expert speakers, this first event of a long series commits to bring the whole chemical industry supply chain together. On this occasion, we will expose our new innovative VARIBOX range.

Come to discover our UN certified containers used for transport and storage of chemicals, if you are looking for innovative and safe packaging of your chemicals and end-users. Our VARIBOX containers enhancing safety Safety being a primordial issue that chemical industry must always address. We are looking with the VARIBOX to provide you with the right answers.

The heavy-duty valve is one of the many “safety” advantages of the VARIBOX. Many more advantages are to be shown on our D-20 stand. Our VARIBOX IBCs are approved for the transport of dangerous goods and all standard liquids are covered by the UN approval granted for the VARIBOX If you have any questions about your specific products, please do not hesitate to contact our devoted customer service.

To improve safety of your operators or end-user, please come and visit us on stand D-20.

VARIBOX IBC, a sustainable choice.

The UK’s consumer as well as, government policies have been shifting towards promoting sustainability. Our value-added packaging ranges creates long lasting value and improved public image for your company and brand.

Our VARIBOX IBC containers align with your customers and regulators’ vision: sustainability. Reusability and recycling being in everyone’s mind, combined with attractive design and colours of our products, your brand will benefit from choosing the right packaging. If you are looking to reduce your carbon footprint and your packaging waste, optimise and innovate in your distribution process, please come and visit us on stand D-20.

Source: Company Press Release