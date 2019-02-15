RPC Promens Industrial, a unit of RPC group has introduced new 20-litre and 25-litre PET containers for use in a range of industrial applications.

Already validated in mainland Europe, the containers are now launched into the UK market following significant investment by RPC Promens at its Deeside facility.

The new PET containers, which combine effective product protection with sustainability benefits, serve as an enhanced handling solution for a wide variety of industrial products.

Part of UN Packing Group II, the SG 1.7 (20-litre) and SG 1.8 (25-litre) containers secure approval for carrying hazardous goods.

The containers are provided with capabilities to withstand the harshness of the distribution process with no additional outer pack.

The stackable containers feature ergonomic design that make them light and easy to handle, while a central neck offers easy pouring with no glugging.

RPC containers can also be specified in a variety of colors for individual branding. They feature a large labeling area for branding.

RPC said the containers are about 50% lighter than other large plastic containers and have been designed to offer maximum pallet utilization, enabling to improve transportation efficiencies and reduce carbon footprint.

The barrier PET is fully recyclable and can be used in second-life applications as part of circular economy principles.

RPC Promens Industrial business development manager Tom Highton said: “This is an exciting development for industrial packaging in the UK.

“These new containers ideally demonstrate RPC’s commitment to both innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.”

RPC Promens provides packaging solutions for pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemicals, as well as components for electronics and automotive.

With 29 operations in Europe and Canada, RPC Promens division serves local, national and international customers.

Established in 1991, RPC is a global design and engineering company in plastic products in packaging and non-packaging markets. With over 31 design and engineering centers, the company has turnover of around £3.7bn.

RPC Group has seven divisions, including RPC Ace, RPC Bebo, RPC bpi group, RPC Bramlage, RPC M&H, RPC Promens and RPC Superfos.