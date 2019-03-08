RPC Superfos, a manufacturer of sustainable injection molded plastic packaging for food and non-food products, has delivered Paintainer storage pail to keep cat food from Petzeba fresh and ready for serving.

RPC Superfos has designed the Paintainer container to provide additional benefits for the Petzeba including ease of use, sustainability, and an attractive visual design.

Petzeba is a pet food company based in Alberswil, Switzerland, that produces and sells own-brand pet food for cats and dogs, and acts as a distributor of pet food for other producers.

The company said that the five-litre Paintainer is capable of holding 2.5kg of cat food and features a convenient handle with yellow and black artwork showing playful cats chasing butterflies. It comes with UniPak measuring cups to help the customers serve the right quantities.

Paintainer pail is designed to keep oxygen out to safeguard the freshness and taste of the contents for Petzeba, which forms an important requirement for cat food in general, as cats are notoriously exacting about their food.

Petzeba founder and managing director Markus Zemp said: “Cats are very picky eaters and ever so sensitive to freshness. That’s why it is so important to keep out the oxygen. Our emphasis is very much on best quality ingredients and we appreciate that our cat food can remain intact in the Paintainer pail.”

RPC Superfos claimed that Petzeba has selected it for the ease of use it delivered in the simple to open and re-close design and practical size that fits easily into convenient spaces in any home, along with the container’s reusability that enhances the sustainability profile of the packaging.

Zemp added: “Another advantage of the storage pail is the durable quality. It can be re-filled multiple times and stays as new. Sustainability is important to us, also in respect of packaging, and we appreciate the fact that the Paintainer pail can be used over and over again.”

“We have experienced high-quality personal advice and have been introduced to a number of possible options before making our final decision. We are more than pleased with our collaboration with RPC Superfos and plan to launch a similar storage solution for dry dog food.”

RPC Superfos said that all 23 employees at the company have shared their ideas before involving a specialist, who then refined the layout and colors for the attractive artwork on the container for Petzeba.