RPC Superfos has provided its sleek EasySnacking pot for Russian ice-cream firm Taice’s new range of ice-creams.

Featuring in-mould labeling, the EasySnacking pot displays the texture of the ice cream in razor-sharp photo quality on the packaging.

The purple color of the lid, as well as the user-friendliness and advanced decoration of the pot helps to grab the consumer’s attention.

The integral spoon of the handy EasySnacking pot is also beneficial for Taice, in addition to influential colors and smooth design lines.

Taice has taken the support of its representative Denis Komarov from UnipakCentr to select RPC’s packaging solution.

Komarov said: “The Taice ice cream is of excellent quality so it was important to find a packaging solution on a matching quality level.

“In the EasySnacking pot, we found what we were looking for. We value the entire packaging solution, but the spoon deserves a special mention. It is sturdy, convenient and perfectly in tune with consumer demand for an easy sweet treat.”

Taice offers different ice-cream for Russian consumers, including blackcurrant, raspberry, cherry, chocolate, strawberry and sweet condensed milk. Its ice-creams are provided to end-users through food markets, cinemas, pizzerias and gas stations in the country.

Komarov further added: “People who have enjoyed the Taice ice-cream from the EasySnackingTM pot tell us that they like it very much.

“We do get a lot of positive feedback, both in respect of the quality and taste of the ice cream, and in respect of the packaging solution.”

In November 2018, RPC Superfos provided its UniPak pot for US-based gelato ice cream firm Palazzolo’s Artisan Dairy.

UniPak pot is provided with tamper evident feature, which can be easily detected and offers better convenience for end-users to break. The pot also features spoon in the lid, which makes the range’s 69mm diameter model suitable for eating instantly.

RPC Superfos provides advanced packaging solutions for a variety of food and non-food applications.