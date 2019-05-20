RPC bpi nordipac, global chemical company, has developed 20kg polyethylene (PE) bags made with 50% recycled PE for chemical firm Songwon Industrial.

The recycled material is sourced from a variety of different waste streams, including pre-used industrial printed bags. In addition, all of the solvents that are required for de-inking are also recycled continuously in a closed loop process.

The new bags have been successfully trialled over the last 12 months to ensure they meet Songwon’s quality standards and its customer requirements for strength, colour stability and handling. As a result, the company will continue the smooth transition to this new form of sustainable packaging.

“This collaboration puts Songwon in an optimal position to better help our customers meet their sustainability targets,” comments Cord Manegold, Global Business Manager Main AO’s and Blends at Songwon.

Songwon is committed to creating more sustainable solutions whilst continuously striving to conserve resources and is keen to develop new opportunities with like-minded companies. “With RPC bpi nordipac, we have found an innovative partner who can support us to live Songwon’s vision of sound and sustainable growth for all our stakeholders in harmony with the interests of our planet and its people,” says Songwon’s CEO, Maurizio Butti.

Source: Company Press Release