RPC Promens, a unit of RPC Group, has developed a new dispensing system for chemical distribution firm Brenntag’s AdBlue diesel engine fluid.

The new 4-liter HDPE bottle, which was designed by RPC Design, provides a drip-free dispensing method for the AdBlue fluid.

Brenntag’s AdBlue fluid, which reduces Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) exhaust emissions, requires to be poured through a separate filler hole.

As per the Brenntag requirement, the new non-drip dispensing system features an easy and safe to use design.

Brenntag commercial director Kevin Morgan said: “We wanted an ‘ultimate’ pack for AdBlue that both protected the product while being completely consumer-friendly.”

The bottle’s distinctive shape ensures all the liquid drains from the pack, while its handle assists the customers in the pouring process, RPC said.

Additionally, the nozzle of the dispensing unit features three injection moulded polypropylene components, which make up a system to enable automatic dispensing of the liquid when inserted into the filling hole.

RPC said that the bottle’s design allows air to pass back into the bottle for smooth and glug-free dispensing of the liquid, which can be corrosive.

When the nozzle is withdrawn from the filler hole, the dispensing hole is automatically closed to avoid spillages.

RPC has also designed a dust overcap for the nozzle to prevent contamination, and an integrally moulded tamper evident band.

The firm said: “When the nozzle is inserted into the tank, the outer shell slides back and opens the dispensing hole and air return hole. The liquid can then pass into the tank easily without glugging.

“As the nozzle is withdrawn, the outer shell slides back over the dispensing hole, pushed by integrally moulded plastic springs.”

The pack allows for easy separation for recycling after its usage.

Recently, RPC Promens has launched its Varibox intermediate bulk container (IBC) in the UK and Ireland markets, for the safe and cost-effective handling of hazardous chemicals.

With 188 operations in 33 countries, RPC Promens provides packaging solutions for pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemicals, as well as components for electronics and automotive.