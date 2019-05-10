Two RPC Divisions have collaborated to provide a fast-to-market bottle and closure solution for Mondelēz International, a US-based multinational confectionery, food, and beverage company.

Mondelēz International, already a major customer of the RPC Group, was seeking a standard pack for the launch of its Trident chewing gum brand into the German market that could be produced within a short timeline without significant investment.

Working together, the RPC Bramlage and RPC M&H Divisions devised a solution combining two standard products – the 100ml Pharma bottle from RPC Market Rasen (M&H Division) with the Pharma Secure closure from RPC Massmould (Bramlage Division).

The round Pharma bottle offers light weight, easy handling with a large decoration area for effective branding. The Pharma Secure closure incorporates a tamper-evident band for product security and features a finger lift for easy opening by the consumer.

The entire project was co-ordinated by Uwe Bühler, RPC’s Key Account Director for Mondelēz International, providing the customer with a single point of contact throughout.

Source: Company Press Release