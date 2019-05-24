RPC Bramlage Division, a unit of RPC Group, has expanded its Magic airless dispenser range with the introduction of new design.

RPC is providing the top-filled Magic Pur dispenser in 50ml and 100ml versions with a smaller 40mm diameter.

The dispenser is said to combine a refined and modern appearance on-shelf with user-friendly operation, delivering a precise 1ml of product each time.

Magic Pur dispenser holds capacity to deal creams and lotions of all types of viscosities, enabling it to be used with a variety of cosmetic and personal care products.

The airless technology of the dispense offers better protection to sensitive ingredients, helping to provide more natural products with fewer preservatives.

For the creation of maximum shelf appeal in crowded and competitive markets, the Magic Pur dispensers provide a choice of decoration options such as printing, hot foil stamping, lacquering, metallisation, and labeling to meet the needs of individual brands.

According to the company, a pilot mould for the Magic Pur is currently available for initial samples for customer discussions and trials.

In April this year, RPC Bramlage Division provided a new Twist Up airless dispenser for Italy-based personal care brand Bionike.

Bionike is using the RPC’s 50ml Twist Up packaging for its Defence Man Energise revitalizing cream-gel and Defence Man Repower anti-ageing serum.

The Twist Up technology of the packaging allows the users to turn the upper part of the dispenser to reveal the dispensing head, while a clicking sound confirms the opening and closing of the pack.

RPC Bramlage offers plastic packaging solutions for the markets of personal care, food, beverage, homecare, healthcare and engineering. The firm develops sustainable plastic packaging solutions as per client requirements.

For personal care market, RPC Bramlage offers bottles, caps and closures, airless dispensers, jars, lip care solutions and deodorant solutions.

RPC Group is a major plastic product design and engineering company, which operates 91 manufacturing sites in 24 countries with more than 15,000 employees.