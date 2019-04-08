RPC Bramlage Division, a unit of RPC Group, has designed a new Twist Up airless dispenser for Italy-based personal care brand Bionike.

Bionike is using the RPC’s 50ml Twist Up packaging for its Defence Man Energise revitalizing cream-gel and Defence Man Repower anti-ageing serum.

RPC said: “The two-tone decoration, with the base in Bordeaux red merging into the top in black, is silkscreen printed with shaded lacquering to create a distinctive and high-quality appearance that reflects the prestige nature of the products.”

The dispenser’s airless technology is designed to protect the natural ingredients of the products in order to maintain their efficacy throughout their usage.

The Twist Up technology of the packaging allows the users to turn the upper part of the dispenser to reveal the dispensing head, while a clicking sound confirms the opening and closing of the pack.

Designed to offer consistent controlled dosing and hygienic application of the creams, the dispenser pack mimics the appearance of a conventional overcapped dispenser.

The firm said that the dispenser, which closes in the ‘down’ position to protect the contents for leaking, complements and creates a family look with other products in the range.

Last year, RPC Bramlage beauté, part of the RPC Bramlage Division, has unveiled a new standard make-up stick that can be used for a wide variety of products like eyeshadow, lipstick, lipcare and solid perfume.

Manufactured at the RPC Bramlage Beauté factory in Marolles, France, the PRETTY Jumbo Stick is designed to offer product protection and ease of use for the consumer.

A machine has also been purchased by RPC Bramlage Beauté to increase the choice of decoration techniques such as stamping and heat transfer alongside metalizing, holographic, semi-transparent and 3D appearance to ensure premium branding and on-shelf differentiation.

RPC Bramlage, a unit of RPC Group, offers plastic packaging solutions for the markets of personal care, food, beverage, homecare, healthcare and engineering.

RPC Group is a design and engineering company in plastic products with over 188 operations in 33 countries.