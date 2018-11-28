RPC bpi protec has launched new sustainable X-EnviroShrink collation shrink firm with 30% post-consumer recyclate content and 100% recyclability features.

The features of the X-EnviroShrink film are in line with the latest UK government proposals for plastic packaging.

Available in both plain and printed versions, the film serves is a sustainable solution for the collation and multi-packing of goods.

RPC has used Sustane recycled polymer in the production of X-EnviroShrink, enabling to combine recycled content with the full recyclability.

The X-EnviroShrink is designed to be used in various applications ranging from beverage cans and bottles to canned food and cartons.

The new collation shrink allows manufacturers to enhance cost-effectiveness and speed-to-market, as goods are shipped to supermarket shelves. It also enables to use high-speed packing methods as a single or twin lane.

According to RPC, governments and consumers are encouraging packaging that minimises its impact on the environment by ensuring the use of recycled content and delivering full recyclability.

RPC bpi protect managing director David Lumley said: “The sustainability of all packaging is a paramount requirement for brands and consumers.

“X-EnviroShrink ideally meets this need by both reusing plastic and delivering the protection, functionality and cost-effectiveness that are equally essential – and all within a fully recyclable film.”

In May this year, RPC bpi protec introduced a new two-compartment re-sealable bag, X-Dual Seal.

The new flexible packaging, with a hermetic seal on the outside and a burst peel on the inside, is designed to provide extended shelf-life and easy integration into production lines for end-users and manufacturers across a range of markets including both food and non-food markets.

With more than 400 employees across seven sites, RPC bpi protect is one the UK’s major printers and converters of flexible packaging.

The firm packaging solutions can be used in various applications, including pet food, medical, hygiene and cosmetics, snacks and confectionary, canned food, bakery, frozen food, chilled and fresh food and beverage.