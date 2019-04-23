RPC bpi nordipac has produced a special promotional bag to demonstrate the suitability of its NOREC recycled material for the creation of high-quality and functional packaging.

The NOREC Recycling Process for post-industrial and post-consumer packaging waste produces high-class NOREC Recycling Material (part of RPC’s SUSTANE family) that is suitable for reuse in consumer and other types of packaging.

Bags can be produced with up to 80% recycled content and are themselves fully recyclable, making them suitable for closed loop systems and delivering signiﬁcant reductions in CO2 emissions.

The ﬁlm provides an identical performance to bags made from virgin materials, combining effective product protection with the availability of high-quality printing for effective branding. Its strength and durability make it suitable for mini-bales and handled bags.

Source: Company Press Release