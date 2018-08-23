RPC bpi Recycled Products has acquired UK-based rigid plastic recycling firm PLASgran for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1999 and based in Wimblington of Cambridgeshire, PLASgran is specialized in waste and scrap plastic recycling.

The acquired business will help RPC to expand its recycling and sustainability initiatives in the UK, in addition to meeting demand for packaging made from recycled plastics.

PLASgran, which recycles around 50,000 of tons of rigid plastics per annum, is run by a management team headed by Mark Roberts.

The company recycles packaging waste, including caps and closures, caps with inserts, containers, bottle scrap, woven bulk bags, and PS / PP plant pots and trays.

PLASgran also recycles manufacturing waste, including moulding scrap, lump / purgings, extrusion sheet scrap, mixed rigid scrap and re-grind and redundant prime material.

PLASgran managing director Mark Roberts said: “Our combined businesses have state-of-the-art recycling equipment, while both teams have an understanding of the issues facing users of plastic packaging who want to see their packaging re-cycled and remanufactured into new products.”

Claimed to be the largest polythene film recycler in Europe, RPC bpi Recycled Products recycles up to 70,000 tons of used plastic per annum.

With locations Dumfries, Derbyshire, Gwent and Stroud, the company recycles polythene from commercial, industrial, packaging and agricultural sources.

The expanded RPC bpi recycling business holds capacity to recycle more than 120,000 tons of plastic, and will provides services to the customers in the UK and Mainland European markets.

RPC bpi Recycled Products managing director Gerry McGarry said: “With PLASgran joining our RPC bpi Recycled Products Group, we are now clearly the largest plastics recycler in the UK and one of the largest in Europe.

“This is great news not just for both our business and our customers, but for the wider society. We are now in a unique new position to help the UK step up its efforts to meet ever more pressing sustainability goals and to help the environment.”