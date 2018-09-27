RPC Bebo Bouxwiller has provided polypropylene pots for Brittany to pack its organic yoghurts and dairy desserts.

A range of organic yoghurts and dairy desserts from Brittany is being packed in attractive and convenient polypropylene pots from RPC Bebo Bouxwiller.

Just over three years ago, the Meul’n farm in Maure-de-Bretagne began to produce cheese, yoghurts and desserts from its organic Breton milk.

Key to the philosophy of the founders of La Cremerie D’Ana-Soiz, the Liger family, was the manufacture of products that combined quality and tradition, made to natural and organic recipes.

Today the company’s products are available both in supermarkets and also school canteens.

RPC Bebo Bouxwiller has developed a range of pots and lids specifically adapted to the needs of these products.

The clear containers enable products to be displayed to their best advantage, while their lightweight and easy handling properties maximise consumer convenience. Eight colour printing creates effective on-shelf branding.

Most recently, RPC Bouxwiller has introduced 100g and 125g pots with a new decorative finish that gives the products a feminine yet contemporary image.

Source: Company Press Release