RPC Astrapak Plastop, a business unit of RPC Group, has unveiled new Medipac container range for the prescriptive medicines and wellness supplements markets.

Medipac container range is available in a variety of shapes and sizes, which can be used for a multitude of doses.

Available in 145ml, 175ml, 260ml and 340ml sizes, the Medipac containers are suitable for all types of tablets, capsules and supplements, helping brands to maintain continuity irrespective of the dose.

The 100% polypropylene (PP) construction of the containers are said to provide a light weight and advanced pack, which is impact resistant and long-lasting for maximum product protection.

An optional liner in the closure will provide additional protection against degradation during transport, and the screw-on closure integrates a tamper-evident sealing band for enhanced consumer safety.

Medipac’s classic rounded shape and surface ﬁnish provides a better look on-shelf, while a large decorative area facilitates effective branding through using either screen-printing or self-adhesive labels.

The 100% recyclability of PP allows companies to achieve sustainability targets. Applications for recycled PP comprise of spatulas, cutting boards, storage bins and shipping pallets.

RPC Astrapak Plastop manufactures the containers in line with the rigorous healthcare standards

RPC Astrapak is involved in the designing, development and manufacturing of molded and formed packaging solutions.

The division is specialized in the production of a wide range of rigid molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products. It focuses more on the customers in the African market.

The company’s packaging solutions can be used in different applications, including personal care, dairy, food services and automotive.

RPC Astrapak manages three divisions, including molding, forming, as well as innovation and design.

With six plants across South Africa, the molding division offers plastic packaging solutions for different markets ranging from petrochemical to the cosmetics, food and personal care markets.

Through using extrusion-blow molding (EBM), injection-blow molding (IBM) and injection molding (IM) processes, the company produces a range of closures, jars, bottles, tubes, trays, cups, tubs and other plastic containers up to a size of five liters.