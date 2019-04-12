RotoMetrics has hosted the opening of the new RotoMetrics / MLC flexible die plant in São Paulo, Brazil.

Over 200 customers and industry experts attended the event. Attendees were able to tour the facility and see local production of premium flexible dies for the Brazilian and South American markets.

RotoMetrics’ new state-of-the art 2000 sq meter facility houses the new flexible die manufacturing plant of RotoMetrics’ South American subsidiary MLC Facas de Precisão, the Company’s Brazilian operations organization. The plant will be the first to combine the best practices of three organizations and will feature Electro Optic die cutting technology for flexible dies. “Integrating Electro Optic die cutting technology, particularly as it applies to backgrinding techniques for optimized die levelness and proprietary surface treatment processes, with RotoMetrics’ exclusive manufacturing processes allows us to create the most consistent flexible dies in Brazil and for the South American market,” said Bob Spiller, CEO of RotoMetrics. “RotoMetrics is the only die manufacturer producing flexible dies globally at facilities in North America, UK, continental Europe, Australia, Asia and now South America. No other die manufacturer can say that,” Spiller noted.

The new plant features technology and capacity to produce enough flexible dies to meet the growing demand in Brazil and South America. Additionally, RotoMetrics and MLC offer dedicated local sales, service and technical support to help customers transition to flexible die technology or consult on successfully converting demanding applications. The additional support is also a tremendous help to global customers located in the region.

“One of our unique advantages is to have the ability to locate facilities and support in the places where our customers do business,” said Jorge Suarez, Sales Manager for Latin and South America. “This helps us get our customers products faster and provide extra service and support. We know the South American market will provide our customers with tremendous opportunities in the future. Having a major manufacturing facility on the continent that is capable of producing hundreds of flexible dies per day will enable converters to embrace and benefit from flexible die cutting technology to do things they couldn’t do before.”

The dedicated flexible die plant has maximized the automation of all production processes allowing for the fastest and most consistent flexible die production on the continent.

The new facility is located at R. Arthur Ferreira dos Santos,242 Guarulhos – São Paulo, Brazil.

Source: Company Press Release