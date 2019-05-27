Germany-based manufacturer of label slitter rewinder inspection and finishing machine, Rotocontrol, has partnered with Screen to combine digital and flexo label print and finishing technologies into a single hybrid solution.

The new hybrid solution, ROTOCONTROL DT 340 Screen L350, comprises Rotocontrol DT-340 finishing line with Screen’s Truepress Jet L350UV+ series.

It is intended to offer advanced options in combining digital and flexo print, LED UV curing, and label embellishments for printers, Rotocontrol said.

The new solution was introduced at Screen Europe’s inaugural LabelFest open house held from 15-16 May in Amstelveen, The Netherlands.

Rotocontrol managing director Marco Aengenvoort said: “Customization capability is the key strength of this end-to-end hybrid label printing and finishing system.

“This partnership in combining technology expertise and experience into a single hybrid production line offers printers a range of options – to meet and expand their label printing & finishing requirements.”

The new hybrid label printing and finishing system comprises an open and accessible web path with independent electrical control cabinets; foot pedals for complete web transport; and accommodation of a wide range of substrates.

Other features include 60m per minute printing speed; standard and low migration inks with reproduction of wide CMYK colour gamut plus white, orange, and blue ink; and 100% servo control from Bosch Rexroth.

Screen sales senior vice-president Bui Burke said: “When combining technologies, it is key that uptime of both systems is very high and overall productivity is enhanced.

“With an uptime of 95%, our reliable Japanese quality fits perfectly with ROTOCONTROL’s renowned German technology, together creating an unbeatable hybrid solution.”

The options for the hybrid machine include delam/relam; the Electronic Position Operation System (EPOS) for slitting blade positioning; vacuum transfer sheeting and shingle table for high-speed operation; and embossing and screen printing in flatbed or rotary options.

Other options include Kocher+Beck and Wink specialty die stations; GEW or UV Ray UV stations; quality-control inspection; 2-spindle semi-automatic turret for nonstop label production; and dynamic web buffer.

At the LabelFest open house, Screen Europe has showed a complete workflow around UV inkjet, including MIS, label design and colour management, to printing, embellishment and conventional and laser finishing.