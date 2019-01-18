German brewery Badische Staatsbrauerei Rothaus has invested in KHS Innofill Glass DRS filler, as part of its efforts to enhance its glass filling operations.

Rothaus has purchased Innofill Glass DRS filler for the filling of 0.5-liter and 0.33-liter bottles.

KHS Innofill Glass DRS filler is a flexible inline machine with 132 filling stations for up to 50,000 bottles per hour is said to offer hygienic filling with low CO 2 and product consumption.

Innofill Glass DRS filler is provided with Quicklock fast-acting locking system for fast format part changeovers. With less manual adjustments, the bottle guide parts can be exchanged.

Innofill Glass DRS filler is installed with the Softstop system to prevent bottle breakages from the outset. The compact and hygienic bottle flowgate is activated at maximum and light barrier measures the distances of the containers as they are fed into the filler.

The system also features Dias diagnostic assistance system to ensure better filling process, while pressure sensors in every single filling valve monitor pressure, time and step sequences without interruption.

Innofill can consistently detect broken bottles across the entire processing angle, and the sensor data can be invoked as a pressure graph on the monitor.

The system also features Opticam HPI control system, which displaces the residual oxygen from the bottle, enabling to protect the quality of the beer.

The Opticam system also allows the machine operator to consistently monitor and regulate the head of foam.

KHS filling technology development head Ludwig Clüsserath said: “Simple lever knobs not only release and lock parts; they’re also robust and can withstand broken glass or chemicals.”

KHS manages various companies such as KHS GmbH, KHS Corpoplast GmbH, NMP Systems GmbH and multiple subsidiaries outside Germany.

The company provides filling and packaging systems for customers in the beverage, food and non-food industries.

KHS GmbH produces advanced filling and packaging systems for the high-capacity range, while KHS Corpoplast is specialized in the development and manufacturing of advanced PET packaging and coating systems.