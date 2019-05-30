RPC Superfos, a unit of RPC Group, has provided its EasySnacking pot for Norwegian dairy firm Rørosmeieriet’s Niste range of yoghurt and for sour creams.

RPC said that its sleek EasySnacking pot meets Rørosmeieriet’s requirement for image-enhancing packaging solution which supports the creative profile of the dairy.

Rørosmeieriet CEO Trond Vilhelm Lund said: “Opting for the EasySnacking pot brought Rørosmeieriet both novelty and branding value.

“The sleek and characteristic design ensures our products stand out on the shelf and makes it easier for consumers to recognise our Niste yoghurt.

“We are thrilled with the EasySnacking design as it supports our creative profile and allows us to take a lead in the market, even though we are not among the biggest players.”

Ideal for quick meal, the on-the-go Rørosmeieriet’s pack comprises natural yoghurt, or natural yoghurt with a lingonberry blend at the bottom, while the muesli with dried fruit is placed in the lid.

The handy and re-closable pack features a spoon under a tear-off label in the lid.

Rørosmeieriet has selected RPC’s EasySnacking pot featuring flat lid and no spoon, for its organic sour cream.

In addition to providing user-friendly features, the EasySnacking pot offers increased sustainability, RPC noted.

Lund added: “We appreciate that the pots from RPC Superfos are 100% recyclable as they are made from nothing but PP (polypropylene); the best possible type of plastic which makes good sense for our organic products.

“Rørosmeieriet is known for being one step ahead of the competition and using responsible and sustainable packaging solutions is and will be important for us in the future.”

In February 2019, RPC Superfos said it had provided its EasySnacking pot for Russian ice-cream firm Taice’s new range of ice-creams.

Featuring in-mould labelling, the EasySnacking pot displays the texture of the ice-cream in razor-sharp photo quality on the packaging. It also features purple colour of the lid, and an integral spoon.

RPC Superfos provides advanced packaging solutions for a variety of food and non-food applications.