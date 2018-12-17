Canada-based flexible packaging solutions provider Rootree has invested in HP Indigo 20000 digital press, as part of its efforts to expand its production operations.

The 30in HP Indigo 20000 press holds capacity to print any sized flexible packaging application with immense variation, enabling to meet demand for growing SKUs and reduce waste from minimal setup.

HP Indigo 20000 press can be used to produce labels and shrink sleeves on film or paper, in addition to flexible packaging solutions.

The investment will help Rootree to expand its greener packaging capacity, including compostable flexible packaging.

The application of HP Indigo pack ready lamination solution will help meet the demand from customers for the fully compostable flexible packaging solutions.

Rootree’s compostable pouches are said to use films that are home-compostable, and is also planning to provide home-compostable inks and adhesives.

Earlier known as Swiss Pack, the Rootree is claimed to be the first owner of the HP Indigo 20000 digital press in Canada and pack ready laminator in North America.

Without the support of conventional adhesives, the pack ready lamination solution for HP Indigo digital presses produces laminates for immediate pouch converting.

Rootree general manager Philippe St-Cyr said: “Rootree has made a commitment in the industry to be the most environmentally conscious packaging company in the world by addressing the full packaging lifecycle.

“Rootree is experiencing substantial growth as we disrupt the market using digital packaging technologies to improve the eco-profile of brands.”

Based in Burlington of Ontario, Rootree is specialized in producing stand-up pouches, coffee bags, custom printed pouches and three side seal pouches such as flat and pillow pouches.

The sheet-fed digital presses from HP Indigo offer wide range of compatible substrates, specialty inks, and effects to meet the requirement of each application.

HP Indigo portfolio is comprised of HP Indigo 12000, HP Indigo 12000 HD, HP Indigo 7900, HP Indigo 5900, HP Indigo 7r and HP Indigo 5r.