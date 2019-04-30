Energy drink brand Rockstar Energy has implemented Ardagh Group’s beverage end technologies for its new range of promotional cans.

Rockstar, as sponsor of summer rock music festival Rock am Ring, is launching a festival-branded ‘every beverage can wins’ promotion across its range of flavored energy drinks.

As part of this effort, the firm has opted to combine Ardagh’s Coloured Shell, Coloured Tab and Coded Tab technologies for its 500ml environmentally-friendly aluminum cans and seek maximize customer appeal at point of sale.

Available in three bold designs, the new cans feature Rock am Ring artwork with the glamour of Rockstar’s branding.

Ardagh said that the cans feature Ardagh’s Matte Impact finish which offers a distinctive look and feel, and invites the customer to select it from other glossy cans on the shelf.

Rockstar Energy Brand manager Nicole Matthias said: “We’re excited to be using Ardagh’s special technology to drive sales of our Rock am Ring promotional cans.

“The design aesthetics reinforce Rockstar’s powerful contemporary branding and give us an irresistible product at point of sale, while the ‘open-to-reveal’ prize-coded tabs bring a whole extra element of surprise and reward to the Rockstar Energy experience.”

Additionally, the can features a yellow tab set against a black shell to offer a dynamic and eye-catching combination.

Ardagh said that Coded Tab technology forms the central feature of the promotional design.

The technology allows for printing a unique alphanumeric code on the underside of every tab and can be revealed only on opening the can.

This qualifies consumers for prizes, as a result sales are expected to be increased, the firm noted.

Ardagh Group European Metal Beverage division sales director Dirk Schwung said: “We are very pleased that Rockstar Energy is employing our custom packaging options to fantastic effect in their Rock am Ring promotion.

“Our visually attractive and interactive beverage end technologies will maximise customer engagement with the Rockstar Energy brand as they give away brilliant prizes, helping to drive strong cold beverage sales in the fast-approaching summer festival season.”