The rlc | packaging group, a supplier of folding carton solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, is set to unveil its flexible supply chain solutions, which will help the company’s customers to meet the current legal requirements in drug packaging.

The packaging firm said that new Directive 2011/62/EU, which requires prescription drug packaging to have a unique serial number, will be effective from 9 February 2019.

rlc | packaging claims that the new solutions for serialization, process efficiency and quality management will offer support in meeting the new standards in the pharmaceutical industry.

The solutions will include approaches to aggregation and de-aggregation along with methods in line with the legally-stipulated tamper evidence guarantee.

rlc | packaging is set to exhibit the new solutions at the Pharmapack trade show from 6 to 7 February 2019. At the event, rlc | packaging will also provide information on the new specifications along with solutions to efficiently meet current serialization requirements.

rlc pharmaceuticals sales director Jürgen Nowak said: “To support pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers in this decisive step, rlc is investing in modern serialization and coding technologies that can be used, for example, to serialize open carton blanks and glued cartons.”

At the event, the company also focuses on a comprehensive co-packing service that it provides to support customers beyond the package manufacturing process.

The Company said that it handles the assembly of folding cartons, leaflets and primary-packed medicines along with distribution in line with Section 13 (1) of the German Medicines Act.

In October 2018, rlc | packaging has won the European Carton Excellence Award 2018 for the pharmaceutical packaging design for Mezym, a medication produced by Berlin-Chemie.

Industry associations Pro Carton and ECMA have presented the award for its eye-catching metallic finish and holographic 3D effects, the folding carton for tablet blister packs made a big impression in the “Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals” category.

rlc | packaging operates eight highly specialized sites in Germany (Hanover, Aachen, two in Berlin), Switzerland (Zurich and Bern) as well as Poland (two in Poznan). With approximately 1,200 employees, the company has an annual turnover of approximately €241m.