Ontex Global honored the exceptional performance of the RKW Group on all aspects of sustainability during the course of the past year, at a ceremony in Brussels on April 25, 2019.

The Excellence in Sustainability 2019 Award was presented to RKW not only for its timely, accurate and informative reporting, but also in particular for the company’s proactive participation and outstanding support to numerous requests and enquiries over the past year.

Annick De Poorter, Executive Vice-President R&D, Quality & Sustainability Ontex, had stressed earlier in the day how Sustainability is becoming more and more important in our industry. Supplier Partners are expected to be proactive in issue management and be able and willing to respond quickly to requests from Ontex.

This public appreciation of RKW’s contribution to Sustainability to the industry underlines the company’s continual drive to achieve excellence in the area. Frank Priessdorf, Key Account Manager for the Ontex business relationship, was keen to thank the many colleagues in his team who have contributed in one way or another to this success.

“It is surely a big motivation for all of us to have won this impressive award – seeing a major account honoring our ongoing and strong efforts related to all aspects of our Sustainability program.”

In all phases of a product’s life, from its inception to the end of its life, RKW strive to protect natural resources, reduce emissions, prevent waste, avoid environmental pollution and optimize logistics. RKW is a member of various associations and organizations concerned with sustainability.

We are also active in many areas of sustainability, for example, through our efforts to reduce film thickness, by developing solutions that significantly reduce environmental impact, and by participating in the Zero-Pellet Initiative, where companies commit to minimize the loss of plastic pellets (granulate) across the entire process chain.

The RKW Group is an independent, family-owned company headquartered in Frankenthal, Ger­many and one of the world’s foremost manufacturers of excellent film solutions. RKW is the market leader in the areas of hygiene and agricultural films, films for the beverage industry and packaging for powdery goods.

In addition, the company makes films and nonwovens for medical applications, for the chemical and converting industries as well as for the construction sector. RKW’s sustainable films enable its customers to improve the daily life of consumers all over the world.

Source: Company Press Release