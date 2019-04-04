RKW presents its first Group-wide Sustainability Report, which will be regularly updated in future. The RKW Sustainability Report informs on the company's ecological, economic and social performance, in particular, about the efforts and measures taken to comply with our environmental responsibility.

Sustainability is one of the most important topics in the plastic industry today, especially in the area of packaging. Consumers around the globe increasingly care about environmental protection and sustainability. According to market research, every second consumer wants to learn more about product sustainability, while 82% of all consumers say they care about the sustainability aspects of packaging. This not only applies to the material used to produce the packaging, but also to its entire life cycle.

In all phases of a product’s life, from its inception to the end of its life, we strive to protect natural resources, reduce emissions, prevent waste, avoid environmental pollution and optimize logistics. RKW is a member of various associations and organizations concerned with sustainability. We are also active in many areas of sustainability, for example, through our efforts to reduce film thickness, by developing solutions that significantly reduce environmental impact, and by participating in the Zero-Pellet Initiative, where companies commit to minimize the loss of plastic pellets (granulate) across the entire process chain.

RKW is committed to a sustainable development and production as well as to transparency and accountability. Therefore, the company compiled its first Group-wide Sustainability Report, which will be regularly updated in future.

“In addition to our Group-wide sustainability activities, RKW also fosters a broad range of local projects at its production Sites. Our Sustainability Report depicts several examples that contribute to saving resources, reducing emissions and increasing our recycling share,” says Dr. Thomas Gröner, Director R&D/Sustainability RKW Group.

The RKW Sustainability Report informs on the company’s performance in the fields of ecology, economy, and social matters. One of the core topics are the efforts and measures taken to comply with our environmental responsibility.

Source: Company Press Release