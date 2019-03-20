RKW will be highlighting the five key benefits that the RKW ProVent ECORE 5 self-venting plastic sack offers over paper sacks in terms of sustainability at this year's POWTECH (April 9-11 in Nuremberg): it is fully recyclable, means less packaging, it offers reliable product protection, maximum moisture barrier - and enables a clean filling process.

Made from 100% recyclable polyethylene, this stable packaging solution for powdery, moisture-sensitive goods has been compliant with the 2020 EU standards for more than ten years.

When it comes to investment decisions, the sustainability of a technology plays a crucial role. The question of material continues to dominate the packaging debate. While paper is regarded as a “natural” material in the eyes of the public, plastics increasingly suffer from the image that they are unsustainable. But in reality, plastic packaging is often a more effective and sustainable alternative to conventional paper packaging – especially in terms of recycling, material savings, product protection, moisture barriers, and the entire process chain.

The RKW ProVent ECORE 5 plastic sack solution presented under a new name at POWTECH is an outstanding example of sustainable industrial packaging. RKW highlights five key advantages that make the polymer-based alternative stand out from paper bags in terms of sustainability. The name ECORE – “ECO” for circular economy and RE for recycling – points to the first key benefit: material recyclability. Johannes Heintges, General Manager at RKW Echte explains: “The RKW ProVent ECORE 5 packaging solution is made from pure, 100% recyclable polyethylene. While competing paper sack manufacturers use composites that at best can be incinerated, we supply a fully-recyclable solution that has been compliant with the 2020 EU standards for more than ten years.” Recycling is much easier, more efficient – and requires 90% less energy than other packaging solutions.

The second key advantage lies in the remarkably low film thickness. Research studies have shown that RKW ProVent ECORE 5 reduces packaging material by up to 40% compared to paper bags. This minimizes the consumption of natural resources – and reduces packaging weight to make the sack one of the lightest on the market. Compared to paper sacks, the plastic solution reduces energy consumption and lowers storage, transport and recycling costs.

Thanks to its outstanding impact and tear resistance, the RKW ProVent ECORE 5 plastic sack is very rarely damaged during storage and transport. These protective properties define the third key advantage of the plastic sack over paper solutions. Developed by RKW for powdery goods like cement and mortar, the dust-proof plastic packaging is the first to feature an integrated venting system. The innovation has been used for many years to reliably protect building materials and products supplied by the food and chemical industries. With 10% less product loss compared to paper sacks, RKW ProVent ECORE 5 reduces CO2 by 1.4 kg per sack of cement.

“Product protection is a crucial factor when it comes to sustainable packaging for moisture-sensitive goods – like building materials or chemical powders – that are energy-intensive in manufacturing. There’s no point in filling these products into sacks that do not provide adequate moisture protection. In this context, product protection means environmental protection,” Johannes Heintges adds. And this is the fourth key advantage of RKW ProVent ECORE 5: with a moisture barrier up to 40 times greater than paper sacks, the contents are reliably protected – not only against moisture, but also against air, dust and dirt. Combining this with optimum UV stability, the industrial sack solution significantly extends product shelf life compared to paper. RKW has set a market benchmark as the first supplier of self-venting plastic sacks.

Lastly, RKW ProVent ECORE 5 ensures a clean filling process to protect users and the environment while significantly reducing the risk of contamination. With these five key advantages, RKW is proudly presenting its plastic solution at POWTECH as the more sustainable and efficient packaging alternative conventional paper sacks for powdery, moisture-sensitive goods.

RKW ProVent ECORE 5 is the main focus of the RKW display at POWTECH. The company is not only a leading supplier of self-venting plastic bags. As an international manufacturer of high-quality, flexible industrial packaging, RKW offers a complete range of products designed to protect goods during storage, handling and transport. RKW’s fifth appearance at POWTECH emphasizes the on-going importance of the tradeshow as an industry platform.

Source: Company Press Release.