Germany-based packaging films provider RKW has unveiled a new stretchable shrink film, which is designed to provide energy and material savings.

RKW has developed a new film that can shrink up to 75% quicker than conventional films. The new films will allow to reduce material requirements by over 10%, helping the users to achieve sustainability targets.

Shrink films are used to safeguard pallets during transport and protect them against contamination and weathering influences.

The new shrink film can be used for odd-shaped products, which are difficult to package using shrink film.

The films shrink and tightly adapt themselves to the shape of the palletized goods, after heating and the subsequent cooling down.

Conventional shrink films will be dissected to larger dimensions than the product to be packaged.

This difference can extend to as much as 8%, based on the pallet and packaging system. As a result, the shrinking process will consume a significant amount of energy.

According to the company, the use of oversized film will create wrinkles on the secondary packaging and increase the risk of holes in the primary packaging.

The new film holds capacity to turn stretching and shrinking process upside down and adapts accurately to the pallet shape, even before the shrinking process.

RKW Nordhorn industrial packaging sales head Dimitri Rudsinski said: “Our goal was to develop a sustainable shrink film that is smaller than the pallet dimensions but can be stretched and pulled over the palletized goods.

“The film dimensions per pallet are significantly smaller, which helps users to eliminate unnecessary excess film. This accounts for a savings potential of ten percent or more.”

In August 2018, RKW introduced eco-friendly FPO packaging film designed for premium dairy products in North America. The new aluminum-free mono-material film can be used to wrap butter and other dairy products as it provides effective barriers for enhanced product protection.

Based in Frankenthal, RKW produces hygiene and agricultural films, films for the beverage industry and packaging for powdery goods.

The company also produces films and nonwovens for medical applications, chemical and converting industries, as well as construction sector.