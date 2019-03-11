RKW will present its films and nonwovens from its global product portfolio and highlights its investment in North America, at the IDEA show in Miami, US.

RKW is showing its wide range of films, nonwovens and components for absorbent hygiene products at the IDEA 2019 show in Miami, Florida. HyCare and HyFol figure predominantly.

From ultra-light, multi-color printed breathable backsheet for baby diapers, to the thinnest of film options for feminine hygiene and adult incontinence, RKW offers original topsheets and components along with innovative solutions for wet wipes to complement the range.

During the 3-day event, a global team of experts happy to discuss all challenges and to explore the other brands available in the Group will welcome customers and visitors alike.

As RKW announced on February 15, RKW North America is investing $18.8 Million into their production Site in Franklin, Kentucky. The purpose of the investment is the expansion of the Site that will create 30 new full-time jobs.

The expansion plans for the North American Site include the construction of a new 30,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility and investments in new, state-of-the-art equipment that will support the planned growth of its business in both the hygiene and technical films markets.

“Our business in North America is growing rapidly and we are responding to new needs and challenges in the market,” says Klaus Hering, VP Sales and Business Development, Division Hygiene and Industrial.

He adds, “As part of our global expansion, we are making this significant investment to support the growth of our business in the Americas, and to provide the quality and service that our customers expect of a top supplier.”

Patricia Featherstone, Director Marketing & Communications Hygiene and Industrial, comments: “RKW is proud of its record and reputation as a reliable global business partner. At the IDEA 2019 show, we expect to forge relationships with new customers that will lead to successful sustainable partnerships in the future.”

The RKW Group is an independent, family-owned company headquartered in Frankenthal, Germany and one of the world’s foremost manufacturers of excellent film solutions. RKW is the market leader in the areas of hygiene and agricultural films, films for the beverage industry and packaging for powdery goods.

Source: Company Press Release