Self adhesive materials manufacturer Ritrama has unveiled a new natural paper, dubbed Eden, with eco-friendly composition for the labeling of wine, spirits and beer.

The Eden paper features 50% dried grass fibers and the rest of pure virgin cellulose fibers.

Ritrama said the label has to convince consumers to buy a bottle of wine and it must interpret the wine’s personality, story, quality, taste and fragrance. Eden itself transmits the values of a natural, healthy, organic and environmentally friendly product, says the company.

The “Wine, spirit and craft beer label collection” is a new catalogue with a wide range of specific materials for the labeling of wine, beer and spirits.

The company expects Eden to be in the next “Wine, spirit and craft beer label collection” labels and films.

Apart from the material color and perfume, the new paper ensures the lowest environmental impact. The 50% dried grass fibers composition present in the pulp helps to reduce most of the water and electricity consumption and reduce the CO2 release quantity.

Eden is an FSC certified product introduced by the company to be included in the next “Wine, spirit and craft beer label collection” through which, the company confirms its commitment towards environmentally sustainable and technologically innovative solutions for customers.

The company claims its commitment is reflected in its constant support for the FSC principles in promotion of responsible forest management. It is dedicated to provide its customers with products that meet the stringent requirements of the FSC Chain of Custody.

The company adds saying, the name of the label unique, reminding of the coexistence between man and nature. Eden is suitable to explain the story of all those wines and beers produced according to ancient methods, with organic and sustainable methods.

In March 2012, the company introduced a new range of ‘green’ papers which is an FSC certified product.

The ‘green’ papers are produced from recycled paper labelstocks with up to 100% recycled fiber content and paper facestock.