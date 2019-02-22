Ring Container Technologies has introduced new customizable, patent-pending and breakthrough barrier technology, BarrierGuard, for plastic packaging.

With the initial application of BarrierGuard OxygenSmart, the company intends to disrupt the traditional balance of protection and value for the products.

At present, the company has applied BarrierGuard OxygenSmart for the production of bottles at its new facility opened in Louisville of Kentucky, which was opened last year.

Plastic bottles using BarrierGuard OxygenSmart are said to replace traditional barrier technologies to offer advanced barrier protection with glass-like clarity.

According to the company, initial studies showed that BarrierGuard OxygenSmart blocked or absorbed up to 30% of more oxygen compared to other competitive barriers and used 2.5 times less barrier material on average.

BarrierGuard OxygenSmart can be customized for use in different oxygen-sensitive applications including tomato-based sauces, nuts, oils, baby foods, instant coffee and vegetables.

The inventory of BarrierGuard OxygenSmart can be stored without special requirements and provide up to two years of shelf life.

The new barrier technology can efficiently fight against oxygen particles before they reach and degrade the product.

Ring Container Technologies innovation and supply chain senior vice president Brian Smith said: “BarrierGuard represents a customer solution philosophy rooted in improved efficiency and customizable performance.

“Ring is thrilled to grow its portfolio of innovative proprietary technologies, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with both current and prospective customers on solutions that optimize their packaging and profits.”

Based in in Oakland of Tennessee, Ring Container Technologies serves customers in the plastic container manufacturing industry.

Since 50 years, the company has been developing container technology solutions for its customers and is one of the major plastic container manufacturers in North America.

Ring Container is a sister company of RAPAC, which provides eco-friendly polystyrene resins and finished products to its customers. RAPC is also one of the largest recyclers of polystyrene in the US.

Trimlite, a patented technology from Ring Container, can be used to produce wide-mouth PET containers for use in application such as dressings, sauces, oils, spreads, snack foods, dairy products and pet food.