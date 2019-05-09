Rigid Container, a part of the VPK Packaging Group, has invested £4m at its Wellington site in the South west of England, to meet the demand for sustainable corrugated packaging.

As part of the investment program, the firm has installed a new Bahmueller TURBOX Folder Gluer to ensure its continuous delivery of improved corrugated box solutions for its customers.

The TURBOX BTX2300 featuring Mini fold device is claimed to be one of the most technically advanced folder gluer lines in Europe.

Featuring modular design with short setup times and high running speeds for maximum throughput, the TURBOX machine is capable of handling a complete range of box sizes from just 225x125mm (lxw).

In order to provide an advanced operation at Wellington site, Rigid Container had recently commissioned Bobst DRO six color rotary die-cutter and BP Agnati Quantum corrugator.

Rigid Containers group sales & marketing director Julian Freeman said: “Having recently invested in both a new corrugator and 6-colour printer at Wellington, ensuring we had the latest box making capability was the next logical step.

“With the focus increasingly on sustainable packaging solutions we have seen increasing demand for corrugated boxes. These high-specification machines will ensure we can respond quickly to customer and market requirements.”

The TURBOX also features Diagonal Fold Supervision to enable supervision of the folding process on the fly, and the HHS glue detections system to allow automatic detection of any missed glued product on the run.

The detected boxes, however, are eliminated by the patented Unique Eject from the production.

Additionally, the TURBOX machine is capable of forming crash-lock and 4-corner boxes eliminating the need for conventional folding hooks, Rigid Containers said.

The TURBOX’s BOXFLOW Control, a graphical user interface (GUI) between the operator and machine will ensure the process control.

Freeman added: “This latest investment ensures we can deliver the reduction in lead-times and quality of corrugated packaging that all our customers are seeking.”

Rigid Containers is engaged in manufacturing premium secondary packaging as well as provides a wide range of corrugated packaging and services.

The firm operates three integrated manufacturing and logistics facilities in England at Desborough, Selby and Wellington alongside its site in Limerick, Ireland.