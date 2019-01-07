Plastic injection molded parts and assemblies supplier Revere Plastics Systems has acquired certain operations and assets of the Sur-Flo Plastics & Engineering’s Fraser, Michigan facility.

Sur-Flo Plastics & Engineering is a manufacturer of large tonnage plastic injection molded parts and assemblies.

Revere has hired the facility’s employees and will continue to serve the facility’s existing customer base. This acquisition will grow Revere’s manufacturing footprint from four to five locations throughout North America.

Revere’s other manufacturing facilities are located in Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, and Ontario, Canada. The Company recently moved its corporate headquarters to Novi, Michigan to support sales growth and diversification across multiple industries.

Revere Plastics Systems CEO Glen Fish said: “This acquisition supports Revere’s vision for growth while investing in the community, securing jobs and building on Revere and the Fraser operation’s initiatives.

“We are excited to integrate our complimentary capabilities and invest in the Fraser operation including adding additional engineering support. Revere plans to continue executing its growth strategy through future acquisitions.”

The transaction reinforces Revere as a leader in the plastic injection molding industry by adding to its capabilities while remaining dedicated to delivering highly engineered, complex parts.

The acquired Fraser operation has 35 injection molding presses ranging from 45 to 3,300 tons, as well as other equipment enabling a variety of value-added secondary operations such as post-mold assembly and vibration welding.

The Fraser operation currently serves automotive OEM and Tier-1 customers nationwide, offering full-service plastics manufacturing capabilities with functional, exterior and interior products including fascia bracket systems, radiator and front grille support systems, ornamental exterior appliques, underbody splash, and aero shields and MIC interior components.

Source: Company Press Release.