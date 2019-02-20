Reifenhäuser, a provider of innovative technologies and components for plastics extrusion, has acquired Plamex Maschinenbau, a supplier of high-quality water quench and multi-bubble blown film lines.

Plamex will continue its operations under the name Reifenhäuser Blown Film Plamex. Maximilian Herchenbach and Manfred Kurscheid will serve as managing directors.

The core capabilities of Plamex include blown film lines for water-cooled and biaxially oriented films for the medical and food packaging industry.

Reifenhäuser said the purchase expands its product range to include an innovative technology for flexible film production.

Reifenhäuser CEO Bernd Reifenhäuser said: “The extremely efficient water cooling keeps the polymer in amorphous state and produces a particularly glossy and transparent film with remarkable puncture resistance and very good barrier properties. In our discussions with customers we can now provide even more differentiated advice and deliver the optimum solution for the particular application.”

Plamex is expected to gain benefits not only from the technological synergies but also from the Reifenhäuser’s global network and the close association with the specialist machinery manufacturer Polyrema.

Herchenbach said: “It was particularly important to us that we can continue the Plamex success story with a strong partner at our side. Reifenhäuser Polyrema is the perfect match for Plamex – both in terms of corporate structure and business focus.

“We are and will remain a special machine manufacturer and develop tailor-made solutions for the packaging industry. We are proud to be part of the Reifenhäuser Group. We will join forces and thus be able to act even more efficiently for our customers.”

The present acquisition is expected to further strengthen the position of Reifenhäuser as technology provider in the market.

Kurscheid said: “Water cooled blown film extrusion lines for medical applications, such as infusion bags, and biaxially oriented multi-layer films, have not been in the scope of the Reifenhäuser group, yet. Now we can offer water-quench, double and multi-bubble technologies, with which we can address new customer groups and thus continue our growth path”.