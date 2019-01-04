Reusable transport packaging solutions provider Rehrig Pacific said that its new FM approved fire-retardant pallet has set the industry standard for durability.

The new fire-retardant pallets from Rehrig Pacific have completed an exhaustive battery of tests carried out by Virginia Tech University’s Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design.

The tests have been designed to simulate real-world warehouse and supply chain conditions.

According to the company, the new pallets survived over 200 cycles, making them the first flame-retardant pallets on the market to reach these standards.

The firm’s pallets are non-halogenated fire retardant (NHFR), and serves as a better alternative to wood and plastic pallets for suppliers and managers.

Virginia Tech University’s Center FasTrack testing program has used ten of the new 48×40 NHFR GMA series pallets and placed them under rigorous durability test, simulating handling in a warehouse environment.

The results from the tests showed the efficiency of Rehrig products over competitors, said the company.

Rehrig’s material handling and bulk solutions group national manager Adam Gurga said: “Distributors and manufacturers shouldn’t have to choose between durability and safety.

“From the beginning, we’ve designed our FM approved, fire retardant pallets to be strong, durable, and long-lasting, so that Rehrig Pacific customers deliver the strongest long-term ROI possible for their supply chain operations.”

Founded in 1913, Rehrig Pacific provides pallets and containers for customers in different industries, including consumer packaged goods, dairy, baking, waste management, DSD beverage, and agriculture.

The company provides its customers with business intelligence technology, fusion, field, tech and support services, as well as material handling services.

Rehrig Pacific provides packaging asset recovery tracking system (PARTS), which facilitates online tracking of packaging assets round the clock.

PARTS, which can be integrated with bar code and RFID data collection systems, generates daily, weekly and monthly reports for services performed inside customer locations by Rehrig Pacific’s reverse logistics centers.

Customers can customize reports as per the requirements, and they are accessed online or emailed at pre-determined frequencies.