Reusable transport packaging solutions provider Rehrig Pacific has introduced a new food-safe and fire retardant pallet.

The company said that its FM approved non-halogenated flame retardant pallet has been officially tested and certified to pass all requirements for FDA-regulated materials.

Rehrig Pacific material handling and bulk solutions group national manager Adam Gurga said: “I’m incredibly proud of the Rehrig team for building a product that addresses so many diverse safety concerns at the same time: our pallet is food safe and fire retardant without compromising on durability.

“In fact, it remains one of the toughest and most resilient plastic pallets on the market today. It’s a no-brainer. This is the only pallet available that gives our customers all of the strength and safety they’re looking for, without any tradeoffs.”

Recently, the company subjected its non-halogenated flame retardant pallets to a Threshold of Regulation (TOR) assessment carried out by an independent third party laboratory, which assessed the composition of the pallet for any potential known food safety risks.

The stringent analysis confirmed that the company’s pallets meet all applicable FDA food safety guidelines, said Rehrig.

Most fire-retardant pallets include bromine that may leech into foods even through primary packaging such as cardboard and create a major food safety risk.

Rehrig has developed a proprietary non-halogenated composition by using generally recognized as safe (GRAS) components. It helped to produce a pallet, which is fire retardant, durable and safe even for direct food contact.

Rehrig’s pallets hold capacity to rack up to 3,200 pounds, which may not be possible with few plastic pallets and other GMA-spec pallets.

Established in 1913, Rehrig Pacific provides pallets and containers for customers in different industries, including consumer packaged goods, dairy, baking, waste management, DSD beverage, and agriculture.

The company provides its customers with business intelligence technology, fusion, field, tech and support services, as well as material handling services.

In addition, the firm offers packaging asset recovery tracking system (PARTS), which facilitates online tracking of packaging assets round the clock.