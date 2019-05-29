The new survey into takeaway packaging, conducted by YouGov, also found that only 52% of people knew that paper coffee cups could be recycled

The main responsibility for the recycling of takeaway packaging should be placed on individual consumers, according to new poll.

A notable 68% of British respondents to the YouGov survey, commissioned by FCC Environment – the UK arm of Spanish construction firm Fomento de Construcciones y Constratas – said individuals should be responsible for their own takeaway waste.

A further 9% thought the responsibility should lie with retailers, 8% with packaging producers, and 5% with local councils.

It comes after the UK government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) concluded a consultation on the waste management system in the country, looking into ideas such as the deposit return scheme (DRS) and putting a tax on plastic waste.

FCC regional director Steve Longdon said: “With its Waste and Resources Strategy, the government is pushing us towards a DRS system for consumers’ ‘on the go’ lifestyles, while holding producers accountable for packaging.

“At the same time, its Litter Strategy is driving forward measures to curb littering behaviour.

“Our research makes it clear that the public recognises its responsibility for littering.

“It shows we all need to play our part in cleaning up our streets and countryside.”

Of those surveyed, 32% said they wouldn’t pay anything extra for 100% recyclable or environmentally-friendly packaging for their takeaway food or drink, although 28% said they would be willing to pay 5% extra for this.

Just over half of those polled believed litter from takeaway food and drink has increased over the past five years.

Confusion for consumers on what can and can’t be recycled

The YouGov survey also revealed that consumers remain confused about which materials can and can’t be recycled.

Only 52% of respondents realised that paper coffee cups can be recycled, while 47% believed this is the case with drinks cartons and 46% for plastic containers and wrappers.

A minority of people thought plastic straws (20%) and Styrofoam containers and cups (10%) are recyclable.

Significantly more knew that glass bottles (88%), cardboard containers and wrapping (83%), and plastic bottles (80%) can be recycled.

More than half of those involved in the poll said that plastic bottles and aluminium are the most frequently littered takeaway items, 62% and 55% respectively.

Work being done at local level to tackle takeaway littering

Alongside its zero-tolerance policy on littering, East Northamptonshire Council has started to work alongside takeaway companies to drive down littering.

Charlotte Tompkins, the area’s waste services manager, said: “Where we find takeaway litter, we have been working collaboratively with the retailer to trace back the individual who purchased it.

“To date, we have worked successfully with KFC and McDonald’s to trace ‘drive-through’ users who have gone on to litter their fast food packaging.

“We have also worked with other names such as Coca-Cola to identify people behind packaging that has come to be fly-tipped in our area.

“As an enforcing authority, we would like to see fast food packaging have some identifying label added to the boxes.

“While it is acceptable to put the responsibility onto producers, it is also important for individuals to consider their personal duty to manage their own waste responsibly.”