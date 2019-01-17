Rapak-Online kicks off the new-year with a new look and new products.

After a successful 2018 of Urn-liner and Bag-in-Box sales in the online market, DS Smith Plastics, Flexible Packaging is expanding their online offering to include Worldwide Dispensers taps and spouts combined with a new website design for easier accessibility.

Worldwide Dispensers is now offering the ability for customers to quickly and conveniently purchase their most popular taps and fitments directly through Rapak-Online.com.

The new tap and spout offerings include:

Mustang tap and spout – Front-push tap with the lowest Oxygen Transmission Rate (OTR) in the market. The Mustang dispensing tap is available for Bag-in-Box and Stand-up Pouch applications

TruTap tap and spout – Commercially successful top-twist tap

2” BSP spout – For filling and dispensing liquid products in bulk bags or Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) liners

Cooler taps – Top-push tap for water dispensing coolers

“What better way to begin the new year with more products and a brand-new look to our Rapak-Online shop. The new design is in response to the growing importance of e-commerce channels and our commitment to providing a more convenient and user-friendly experience for our customers, “Kristin Reim, Marketing Manager- Rapak & Worldwide Dispensers.

Source: Company Press Release