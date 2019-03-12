DS Smith Plastics’ division Rapak is set to install a new bag-in-box packaging line at its Shumen facility in the North East of Bulgaria.

Since 2005, the Shumen plant has been producing flexible bags for bag-in-box in sizes ranging from 0.75L to 1400L.

The new bag-in-box production line is being installed to facilitate manufacturing flexibility and optimize operational efficiencies.

The installation of sixth line at the Shumen plant will also help the company to meet the growing demand and reduce delivery times to the customers.

Rapak’s new equipment holds capacity to produce bag-in-box bags of any size between 2L and 220L with MetPET, EVOH, Nylon or other materials.

According to DS Smith, the new equipment meets all safety and food hygiene standards and is in line with good manufacturing practice (GMP).

Rapak, which manufactures bags, fitments and filling machines for bag-in-box, is expanding its services to the customers in the beverages, liquid food and chemical in Eastern European markets.

Recently, Rapak has introduced an active scavenger bag to extend the shelf-life of bag-in-box wine, as well as an ultra-resistant monolayer bag for bag-in-box to protect the quality and appearance of hot-filled juice products.

Rapak’s Shumen site director Ivo Pavlov said: “The Rapak team in Bulgaria is really excited about the new capabilities brought by the new production line.

“Demand for Bag-in-Box packaging in Eastern Europe is rising, and now we are fully prepared to cater to the market needs.”

Earlier this month, packaging solutions provider Liqui-Box has agreed to acquire DS Smith’s plastic division for an enterprise value of around $585m.

DS Smith Plastics, which includes Rapak and Worldwide Dispenser businesses, will help Liqui-Box to enhance its design capabilities and service platform to better serve its customers.

DS Smith’s plastic division, based in Chicago, provides sustainable flexible packaging and dispensing solutions, plastics extrusion, injection molded and foam products.

The plastic division has more than 2,000 employees and operates 26 facilities in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. It has gross assets of £223m as of 31 October 2018.