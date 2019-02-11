UK-based spring water and beverage producer Radnor Hills has selected RPC bpi protec’s latest X-EnviroShrink film for its shrink-wrapped cases of bottled water.

The X-EnviroShrink film is 100% recyclable, and composed of 30% post-consumer recyclate (PCR).

Radnor has selected RPC’s shrink film to achieve its commitment of protecting the local and global environment. It also recently announced the use of 51% RPET in its bottles to be in line with the latest government proposals for plastic packaging.

RPC bpi protec’s X-EnviroShrink has been developed to meet the increasing demand from consumers, manufacturers and governments for packaging, which reduces its impact on the environment.

Produced by using Sustane recycled polymer, the X-EnviroShrink is said to deliver ultra-low carbon footprint, as it combines recycled content with full recyclability.

Radnor Hills managing director William Watkins said: “Ensuring that our activities and products minimise any environmental impact is fundamental to our business.

“When RPC bpi protec approached us with X-EnviroShrink, the ability to integrate further recycled content into our packaging solutions was extremely appealing and we are delighted with the results and the improvements it has made to our sustainability footprint.”

X-EnviroShrink is provided in both un-printed and printed versions, and is a suitable collation shrink for different products and markets ranging from beverage cans and bottles to canned food and cartons.

X-EnviroShrink allows manufacturers to maximize cost-effectiveness and speed-to-market process through enabling to apply high-speed packing methods as a single or twin lane.

RPC bpi group’s recycling plants reprocess more than 135,000 tons of waste from industrial, commercial, agricultural and domestic sources.

RPC bpi protec managing director David Lumley said: “The sustainability of all packaging is a paramount requirement for brands and consumers.

“We are delighted to have Radnor Hills as one of the first users of X-EnviroShrink and through this help the company both reuse plastic packaging and deliver the protection, functionality and cost-effectiveness that are equally essential for their bottled waters – and all within a fully recyclable film.”