Qosina, a supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries, has added two new patented in-line check valves (#80198 and #80199) to its product line.

These valves feature a unique male luer lock outlet with a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) coated stem that acts as an elastic sealing element.

The stem is designed to avoid the adherence of mating surfaces and improve sealing, allowing for an easy disconnection of the luers. The low mating force significantly reduces the risk of stress cracks at the female luer connection.

Additionally, these new check valves are manufactured in an ISO Class 8 Clean Room; BPA- and latex-free; REACH and RoHS compliant; and suitable for EtO and gamma sterilization.

